Garland police officer shot overnight, stable at hospital

A Garland police officer is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot early Monday morning, police say.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to a call on Monday, shortly after midnight, regarding shots fired in the area near 1st and West Wanda Drive.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said when the first responding officers arrived at the scene, the suspect immediately began shooting at the police cars. An officer was shot while still inside his patrol vehicle.

"When the officer arrived at the scene, he was immediately met with gunfire," Lt. Pedro Barineau said in a press conference on Monday morning. "That officer was able to retreat to safety, where he was able to get help."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the Garland Police, officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The police officer who was shot is currently in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

It's unclear how the altercation started or if anyone is in police custody.

A Garland police officer is in stable condition after being shot on Monday morning. NBC 5's Alanna Quillen has the details.

"This is a very active and fluid investigation," Lt. Barineau said. "The investigation started in one place but ultimately ended up on West Wanda. This is a tragic situation, but we believe this to be an isolated situation."

Police said there was no danger to the public, but they asked people to avoid the area.

"The suspect targeted the officers and there is no threat to the public," Lt. Barineau said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.