Garland Police Memorial Cleaned by Son of Fallen Officer, Youth Ministry Members

Members of the youth ministry at First Baptist Garland cleaned the memorials of fallen police officers on Sunday.

According to the Garland Police Department, one of the people who cleaned the memorials was Zach Moore, son of fallen officer Michael David Moore.

Michael Moore was shot and killed while responding to a bank robbery on Feb. 15, 1997. Moore served the Garland Police Department for 10 years.

MICHAEL DAVID MOOREEnd of Watch: February 15,1997Officer Michael Moore was shot and killed while responding to a bank... Posted by Garland Police Department on Saturday, February 15, 2020

Moore's son Zach and other members of the youth ministry at First Baptist Garland cleaned the Fallen Officer memorials on the 23rd anniversary of Moore's death.