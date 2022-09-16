Garland Police Make Arrest in Shooting That Caused School Lockouts

Garland police made an arrest in a shooting at a fast-food business that caused nearby schools to go into lockouts.

Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is stable and in critical condition.

From Texas Sky Ranger, Garland officers were seen investigating in a taped-off area outside a Sonic drive-in adjacent to South Garland High School, indicating the shooting likely happened in the restaurant's parking lot.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Edgar Francisco Solis Torres. He is being held in the Garland Detentions Center for aggravated assault-serious bodily injury, according to Garland police.

Investigators confirmed the shooting victim attends South Garland High School. Torres is not a student there, according to police.

Police are still investigating.