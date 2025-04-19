Garland Police investigating shooting that left several injured, 1 dead

Police are searching for a gunman after they say four people, including children, were shot at an apartment complex Friday evening in Garland. Police say one teenager has died.

According to Garland Police, a call came in around 6:30 p.m. of a gunshot wound at an apartment complex at 3820 West Walnut Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple people who had been shot.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Four people were transported to a local hospital. The victims were a 3-year-old, a 15-year-old, a 19-year-old, and a 42-year-old.

Police say the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.