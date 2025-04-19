Garland

Garland Police investigating shooting that left several injured, 1 dead

By Dominga Gutierrez

By Dominga Gutierrez

Police are searching for a gunman after they say four people, including children, were shot at an apartment complex Friday evening in Garland. Police say one teenager has died.

According to Garland Police, a call came in around 6:30 p.m. of a gunshot wound at an apartment complex at 3820 West Walnut Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple people who had been shot.

Four people were transported to a local hospital. The victims were a 3-year-old, a 15-year-old, a 19-year-old, and a 42-year-old.

Police say the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

