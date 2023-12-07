Garland

Garland police investigating shooting death of 15-year-old

By Hannah Jones and Ben Russell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Garland are investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy on Wednesday night.

According to police, the investigation began shortly after sunset at around 6 p.m. in a neighborhood a few blocks away from Garland Avenue.

Officials say the 15-year-old was found lying in the street and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the teen to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NBC 5 spoke to neighbors who live on Roanoke Drive near the area where the shooting occurred, both of whom said they did not hear any commotion on Wednesday night

Police have confirmed that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

According to police, no potential suspects have been identified.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 31 mins ago

Dallas Zoo celebrates tiger's second birthday with streamers, ice cake

Texas Abortion law 2 hours ago

Judge grants pregnant Dallas woman permission to get an abortion despite state's ban

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Garlandshooting
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us