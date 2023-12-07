Garland police investigating shooting death of 15-year-old

Police in Garland are investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy on Wednesday night.

According to police, the investigation began shortly after sunset at around 6 p.m. in a neighborhood a few blocks away from Garland Avenue.

Officials say the 15-year-old was found lying in the street and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the teen to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

NBC 5 spoke to neighbors who live on Roanoke Drive near the area where the shooting occurred, both of whom said they did not hear any commotion on Wednesday night

Police have confirmed that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

According to police, no potential suspects have been identified.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

