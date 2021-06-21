Garland detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was found fatally shot early Monday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m. Monday, Garland police said they received a call saying someone "heard gunshots" and "saw a male lying on the ground in the parking lot."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers responded to the call in a shopping center parking lot located in the 4300 block of West Walnut Street. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While police are seeking the man's identity, they didn't share any details about his description other than to say he is Hispanic. There was no mention of any notable tattoos or birthmarks.

Police said they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting or can assist in the identification of the victim can call 972-485-4840 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of suspects involved.