Garland Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With Multiple Burglaries

A man suspected of committing multiple burglaries in Garland was apprehended by police Monday.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General store in the 800 block of West Centerville Road shortly after midnight on Monday.

Police said the alarm company observed the suspect inside the store on surveillance video wearing a hooded jacket and navy blue pants.

When the first officer arrived, he saw an individual wearing the same clothes described by the alarm company and carrying a white bag at the intersection of LBJ Freeway and Centerville Road, quickly walking away from the Dollar General, police said.

Police said the suspect's bag contained electronic accessories that were taken from the Dollar General, and that he entered the store by breaking the front glass door.

The suspect, later identified as Reginald Eugene Mitchell, was apprehended by police.

According to police, the same Dollar General was burglarized last week. Police said their investigation indicated that Mitchell was responsible for both burglaries.