Garland police

Garland officer on leave after firing gun during confrontation with armed man

Police said an armed man pointed his weapon at police before the officer fired their weapon

By NBCDFW Staff

cheque255
Telemundo 39

A Garland Police officer is on administrative leave after firing his weapon when a man pointed a gun at police officers before dawn Friday morning.

According to the Garland Police Department, at about 5:25 a.m. officers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Chinaberry Drive where a man called 911 making "threatening statements" and saying he was ready to die and would shoot at police officers.

After officers arrived and established a perimeter around the home, police said a 34-year-old man came outside armed with a gun.

Police said officers tried talking with the man to de-escalate the situation but that it was unsuccessful. At one point the man raised his weapon and pointed it at police and an officer fired a single shot in his direction. The shot missed and the armed man dropped his weapon.

Garland Police took the man into custody and said he was taken to the detention center where he was expected to be charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. As of this writing, a bond amount has not been set.

There were no injuries reported connected to the officer's gunfire.

The officer is expected to be placed on paid administrative leave, which is normal departmental policy.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Texas Motor Speedway 1 hour ago

Iwo Jima Marine veteran, 98, to sing God Bless America before Sunday's race at TMS

Eric Johnson 4 hours ago

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he's now a Republican

The investigation is ongoing. Garland Police detectives, along with members of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Unit, are investigating the gunfire.

This article tagged under:

Garland policeDallas CountyGarland
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us