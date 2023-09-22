Garland officer on leave after firing gun during confrontation with armed man

A Garland Police officer is on administrative leave after firing his weapon when a man pointed a gun at police officers before dawn Friday morning.

According to the Garland Police Department, at about 5:25 a.m. officers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Chinaberry Drive where a man called 911 making "threatening statements" and saying he was ready to die and would shoot at police officers.

After officers arrived and established a perimeter around the home, police said a 34-year-old man came outside armed with a gun.

Police said officers tried talking with the man to de-escalate the situation but that it was unsuccessful. At one point the man raised his weapon and pointed it at police and an officer fired a single shot in his direction. The shot missed and the armed man dropped his weapon.

Garland Police took the man into custody and said he was taken to the detention center where he was expected to be charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. As of this writing, a bond amount has not been set.

There were no injuries reported connected to the officer's gunfire.

The officer is expected to be placed on paid administrative leave, which is normal departmental policy.

The investigation is ongoing. Garland Police detectives, along with members of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Unit, are investigating the gunfire.