There was a special focus on shopping small and locally this weekend, as businesses around the country participated in Small Business Saturday.

Within minutes of opening Saturday, shoppers piled into Karin Wiseman’s shop. Wiseman specializes in handmade jewelry.

“It grew from jewelry into an empire, I guess,” Wiseman said Saturday.

Her business, Karin Wiseman Collection, shares store space with The Frocksy on Main Street. They have been open for just under four years.

“We’re here. We’re real people. We’re not a corporation. This helps pay for my chihuahuas to get their treats and for me to get new tights, you know? It really affects real people,” Wiseman said.

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 166.3 million people will shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year. The figure from the federation’s annual survey is almost 8 million more people than 2021. It is the highest estimate since NRF began tracking this data in 2017.

Nikki Lem of Garland participated in Small Business Saturday for the second time with her daughter.

“They’re so friendly here and so welcoming to her [daughter] because…I mean, little kids are all over the place,” Lem said. “Everyone is so nice and welcoming to both of us, and we just feel like family. It’s really refreshing.”

Extra exposure is especially important for Garland businesses this year, as downtown Garland is in the midst of a major revitalization project complete with road closures, detours, limited parking and a little dust in the air.

Hunter Williams with the city’s Downtown Development office said the goal is to support current businesses operating downtown and inspire growth. Right now, there are upwards of 80 small businesses downtown.

“Once that project is complete, we’ll have a brand new plaza, lots of really great features, as well as a streetscape. So, once the project is done, it’s going to be bring a lot of excitement to an already exciting place. That is downtown Garland,” Williams said.

Business owners like Wiseman said they are confident the work and patience will be worth it.

“Garland really deserves this,” she said. “If you can see the end, then that kind of motivates you to get going. Keeping a positive attitude always helps.”

The project is expected to be completed within the next year, according to Garland city leaders.