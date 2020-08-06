Garland

UPDATE: Garland Man Missing During Hike in South Carolina Found Safe

Richard Gonzales, 27, was last seen Monday afternoon and was found on Friday morning.

By Alanna Quillen

The search for a Garland man is over after he was found safe in the South Carolina wilderness.

Richard Gonzalez, 27, was last seen Monday afternoon when was separated from his two friends while hiking in Oconee State Park.

The park is located near the border with Georgia and Tennessee.

Oconee County Emergency Management confirmed to NBC 5 on Wednesday that searchers spent the last two days looking for him.

After searching all day Wednesday, they planned to continue first thing Thursday morning. That's when he was found.

Officials said the path Gonzales was on spans 76 miles within two states and has with multiple spur trails, some of which are very remote.

Gonzalez's family said he had a week's worth of food, a tent and other essentials.

Family and friends from Texas formed their own search party in South Carolina. A Facebook group was also been created to share information and had already garnered more than 400 members.

