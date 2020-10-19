Garland Man Faces Murder Charge in Wife's Shooting Death

A 28-year-old Garland man faces a murder charge in the deadly shooting of his wife, Mesquite police say.

The shooting happened Sunday at about 5:34 p.m. in the 1700 block of Oates Drive in Mesquite, just east of Interstate Loop 635 and north of Interstate 30, police said.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a woman, identified Monday as 28-year-old Markeita McCleary, with multiple gunshot wounds.

McCleary was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Mesquite Police Department

McCleary's husband, 28-year-old Ashton Neroes, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting, police said. He is being help on $100,000 bond.

Police said there is no risk to the public.