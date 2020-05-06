Garland

Garland Man Charged With Murder in Connection With Shooting Wednesday

43-year-old Mariano Nano Castillo is currently in the Garland Jail and has been charged with murder

071914 Garland Police car
NBC 5 News

A Garland man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Wednesday morning.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Lake Drive shortly before 4 a.m.

Police said that when officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound in a shopping center in the 1500 block of South First Street, directly south of the original location.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 4

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 4

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Garland paramedics transported the man to Texas Health Presbyterian of Dallas, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, detectives believe that several individuals went to the house on Lake Drive in order to fight the residents. The homeowner, 43-year-old Mariano Nano Castillo, produced a handgun and shot the victim.

Police said that based on the evidence and witness statements, detectives do not believe the shooting was in self-defense.

Castillo was arrested and is currently in the Garland Jail. He has been charged with murder and his bond has not been set, police said.

According to police, officers are still investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Garland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us