Garland Man Charged With Murder in Connection With Shooting Wednesday

A Garland man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Wednesday morning.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Lake Drive shortly before 4 a.m.

Police said that when officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound in a shopping center in the 1500 block of South First Street, directly south of the original location.

Garland paramedics transported the man to Texas Health Presbyterian of Dallas, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, detectives believe that several individuals went to the house on Lake Drive in order to fight the residents. The homeowner, 43-year-old Mariano Nano Castillo, produced a handgun and shot the victim.

Police said that based on the evidence and witness statements, detectives do not believe the shooting was in self-defense.

Castillo was arrested and is currently in the Garland Jail. He has been charged with murder and his bond has not been set, police said.

According to police, officers are still investigating the incident.