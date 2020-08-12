Garland

Garland Man Arrested After Stealing Trailer From Boy Scouts of America

Officers investigated a suspect, Stephen Cook, who allegedly attempted to sell a stolen trailer on Offer Up in June

A 34-year-old man is currently in the Garland Jail after stealing a trailer from the Boy Scouts of America in Plano. 

According to the Garland Police Department, officers were investigating a suspect, Stephen Cook, who allegedly attempted to sell a stolen trailer on Offer Up in June.

Police said officers saw Cook at a gas station in the 3000 Block of South Jupiter Road in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Aug. 10 shortly before midnight, but they lost sight of him.

Officers went to Cook's house, but they did not see his truck, police said.

According to police, officers drove by Cook's residence approximately two hours later and saw a single axle box trailer parked in front of the house on the street.

Police said they discovered that the trailer belonged to the Boys Scouts of America Troop 291 and has been stolen from a church parking lot in the 3100 block of Spring Creek Parkway in Plano just after 1 a.m.

Plano police reviewed surveillance video from the church and saw the red Dodge Ram arriving in the parking lot without a trailer.

In the video, two subjects exit the truck, attach the trailer, and flee from the location with the trailer, police said.

According to police, Cook returned to his residence in the red Dodge truck while he was speaking with Plano officers.

Garland officers at Cook's residence saw him connect the trailer to the truck and begin to drive away.

After conducting a traffic stop, Garland police arrested Cook.

Garland and Plano police are working together in this investigation.

Cook has been charged with theft and is currently being held in the Garland Jail. No bond has been set.

