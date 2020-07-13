Garland ISD Mourns the Loss of Two Lakeview Centennial Students

Garland ISD is mourning the loss of two students who attended Lakeview Centennial High School.

Garland ISD confirmed the deaths of students Jaquon Curtis and Trevor Scott, but did not provide additional details.

The school district said Curtis was "a leader both in the school and on the field."

The Naaman Forest football program would like to send our condolences to Lakeview Centennial football player Jaquon Curtis and his family. May he rest in eternal peace. Our hearts hurt for Lakeview and the Garland Community. pic.twitter.com/y59870Ycx3 — Naaman Forest Football (@Naaman_Football) July 12, 2020

A GoFundMe has been created to honor Scott's memory.

"Lakeview Centennial High School and the entire Garland ISD community are mourning this terrible and tragic loss," Garland ISD said. "Our deepest sympathies are with Jaquon and Trevor's family, as well as everyone who knew and loved them."

Garland ISD said the Counseling Department is available to offer support and listen to concerns at 972-978-3861 or askcounseling@garlandisd.net.

Patriots, it’s been a pretty overwhelming couple of weeks for many of our #LCFamily. Hold those close to you closer... Support the hurt and broken... Look out for yourselves and each other. Find the strength and embrace the good. You are loved. 💛💙💔 #BeRevolutionary #WeAreLC — Lakeview Centennial Patriots 🎓 (@LCHS_Patriots) July 11, 2020