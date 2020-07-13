Garland ISD Mourns the Loss of Two Lakeview Centennial Students

Garland ISD is mourning the loss of two students who attended Lakeview Centennial High School.
Garland ISD confirmed the deaths of students Jaquon Curtis and Trevor Scott, but did not provide additional details.
The school district said Curtis was "a leader both in the school and on the field."
A GoFundMe has been created to honor Scott's memory.
"Lakeview Centennial High School and the entire Garland ISD community are mourning this terrible and tragic loss," Garland ISD said. "Our deepest sympathies are with Jaquon and Trevor's family, as well as everyone who knew and loved them."
Garland ISD said the Counseling Department is available to offer support and listen to concerns at 972-978-3861 or askcounseling@garlandisd.net.