Garland ISD Launches Program to Connect With Kids Years Before Pre-K

Garland ISD is launching a program for parents of children who aren’t old enough to enroll in school.

The GISD Littles Club launched in August as a way for the district to connect with parents of children as young as infants.

“The earlier that we start, the better it is for our children,” said Sofia Nunez, Parent Engagement Facilitator for Garland ISD.

The program is open to parents of kids up to five-years-old in Garland, Rowlett and Sachse. It offers access to an online library along with resources to guide babies and children through their development.

“You’re going to get weekly emails that will give you tips and tricks on the development stage of your child,” said Nunez.

Nunez said the club will host school tours and special events for families – once it’s safe to do so.

The club also provides for a direct link to staff – Nunez said.

“Say, I have a health question, I have a special education question, I have a question about vaccines or anything,” Nunez explained. “We have got counselors standing by.”

Nunez said, so far, around 30 families have signed up to participate in the club. Registration is available online here.