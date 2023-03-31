Garland ISD

Garland ISD Hosting Job Fair on Saturday

The district is looking for librarians, counselors and support staff for several hundred positions.

By Sophia Beausoleil

Saturday morning the Garland Independent School District will host a job fair to hire more teachers, librarians, counselors and support staff.

"We just want to invite everyone out that's looking to start a new career or you want to move to a diverse environment," said Kishawna Wiggins, recruitment and retention coordinator for the district.

The job fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland located at 4999 Naaman Forest Blvd.

Wiggins said they have a $1,000 signing incentive for new hires and retention bonuses for current employees and stipends for positions that are hard to fill, like high school math, science and English teachers.

"We're just trying to get creative with how we are trying to, you know, highlight our industry," said Wiggins.

The pandemic was a catalyst for many veteran teachers and staff who left the profession. With a smaller pool of candidates, Garland ISD said it's taking applicants from those who have a bachelor's degree and are enrolled in an alternative certification program.

“So the challenge is that we got a lot of new teachers who didn't necessarily have the extensive training that our traditional route teachers have taken," she said.

To learn more, click here.

