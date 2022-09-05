Garland Intersection Littered With Downed Power Lines To Be Closed Through Tuesday: PD

It's been 24 hours since a strong storm left thousands without power. In Garland strong winds brought down power lines at North Shiloh and Beltline Road.

Crews spent Labor Day fixing the broken poles and lines that also caused power outages to businesses and schools in the area.

"I was in disbelief, there were so many power lines down, there was a car that was on fire, it was crazy," said Amy Henry who was driving through the area when the storm happened.

She was trying to navigate around the intersection when she saw all the downed lines and a car that was underneath it.

A spokesperson for the Garland Fire Department said a person was inside the car when the line fell, but he was able to get out safely and was not injured.

Firefighters believe the line may have tripped before it fell on the car because the outcome of that situation could have been different since touching the car and the ground at the same time could potentially be deadly if the ground has an electrical charge due to the power line.

The fire department said the car did catch on fire later on.

Garland Police tweeted that the intersection will remain closed through at least Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the storms crews are still working to restore power to the intersection of Beltline Rd and N. Shiloh Rd. As a result, parts of the intersection are completely closed. Expect delays in the area now through tomorrow midday. https://t.co/dxVAzpOqjS — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) September 5, 2022

One of the gas stations relied on a generator to keep its doors open.

Not too far from the intersection, Brighter Horizons Academy, a private school, posted on social media that classes would be canceled on Tuesday due to the power outage.