Garland High School to Reopen Wednesday After Gas Line Issue Fixed

Garland High School will reopen Wednesday after repairs were made to a gas line that caused an issue and school closure Tuesday, the district tweeted.

The school was closed Tuesday, and Atmos workers made repairs to restore the building's heat.

The school district said the city of Garland has been doing detection tests on gas lines throughout the city and an issue was detected in an area around the back parking lot of the high school.

In order to fix it, the gas needed to be shut off, therefore the heat will be off. That's why the district made the decision to cancel school Tuesday until the heat is restored.

All other Garland ISD campuses are open and operating as normal.