Garland Grandmother Robbed at Gunpoint Has Message For Suspects

Thelma Pryor, 70, is a pretty positive person -- even the day after she was robbed at gunpoint.

“We’re carrying on,” Pryor said. “We’re pushing past it.”

Yet, the grandmother said the safety she felt at home was shattered Monday when she returned from the gym around 11:30 a.m. to her neighborhood near Colonel Drive and Broadway Boulevard.

She’d just pulled into her driveway and got out of her car when she heard a voice say "give me your purse and keys."

She turned around to see what she said she believes were two older teenagers, one male and one female, standing in her driveway. The young man was pointing a gun.

“First I looked at the gun, then I looked at her and she was really a cute little girl and he was young, too,” Pryor said. “I just threw the purse and said, ‘You’re going to take my car?’”

That’s when Pryor said the young man told her he would shoot her, so she threw her keys on the ground, too.

The two left in her 2011 Kia Sorrento with license plate JZM2216.

“It’s a frightening, horrible situation all around,” said Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau. “We’re trying to see if there’s any kind of video that can show this vehicle, as well as the suspects committing another crime somewhere else.”

A mother to nine and a grandmother to 37, Pryor said she just wanted her car back, but that she also wanted the best for the two people who robbed her.

“We struggled, you know, because we had so many children, but we made it,” Pryor said. “I want them to change because there’s so much out there for young people. They’re young. They shouldn’t be out doing that. They should get an education and do better and they can do.”