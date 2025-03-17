Neighbors in Garland held a prayer vigil Monday for teen siblings mowed down Saturday night by a driver police say was out of control, crashed and tried to run from the scene with a child traveling with him.

The victim was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office as Daisy Alcon Paredes, 14, of Garland.

A neighbor and family friend told NBC 5 on Monday morning that Alcon Paredes’ family was already planning her quinceanera (15th birthday celebration) and cannot believe they must now plan her funeral instead.

A trail of tire marks and debris along East Oates Road near Miami Drive marks the final moments of the girl’s life.

According to Garland Police, the victim and her 16-year-old brother were walking when they were struck by a pickup truck driven by Stetson Ybarbo, 30, of Rowlett.

Detectives say Ybarbo was driving eastbound on East Oates Rd. at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and struck the two pedestrians, along with several parked cars, according to a press release.

Officers found and arrested Ybarbo at a home in Garland.

He is in jail on a $350,000 bond charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid, one charge of causing bodily injury and one charge involving death. It is not known if Ybarbo has an attorney.

Online criminal records show Ybarbo being arrested for theft of property and theft of check in 2013.

Neighbors heard the loud crash and came out to the heart-wrenching scene.

“One of the children the boy fell right by the impact was but the girl it seems was dragged for at least 100 feet or more,” said Hanif Mensey who lives across the street from the scene. “This is tragic. The whole community is heartbroken. We came out, there were tears in everybody’s eyes.”

Neighbor Kathy Jackman was home and said she and other neighbors thought the collision was the sound of thunder.

She walked out to find her daughter’s small green car smashed by the truck and couldn’t shake what she saw and heard next.

“The car’s demolished and then … a couple feet away is the body,” she struggled to recall. “I believe it was the father, I never want to hear that noise again, just wailing, wailing just at the corner. You don’t want to hear that. It’s just heart-wrenching what they’re going through.”

Police say the female victim died on the scene. Her brother, 16, suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Neighbors have since created a makeshift memorial in the area to honor the victim.

“We put teddy bear and some flowers and started up a little memorial out here,” said Jackman. “That’s all you can do just pray for them.”

Neighbors are also disturbed to hear the suspect allegedly had a child in his truck and took off running with the child following the hit and run.

“I’m like you’re acting like with your child if you don’t have respect for your safety at least for your child,” said Jackman.

When asked what she would say to the suspect if she could, Jackman did not hold back. “You need to pray to God and if you don’t, you’re going to burn in hell,” she said.