Garland Announces Mass Drive-Thru Vaccination Event for Saturday

The event will be held at 1500 Highway 66 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Instead of a line of cars waiting to attend a football game, hundreds showed up to Homer B Johnson Stadium on Centerville Rd. in Garland on Thursday to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
The Garland Health Department will host a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination event at the Garland Fire Training Facility on Saturday.

The event will be held at 1500 Highway 66 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the Garland Health Department, those who attend the event are asked to take Commerce Street off of Centerville Road to access the facility in order to better manage traffic flow.

No appointments are required for this opportunity to receive your first dose of Moderna vaccine, but in order to speed up the vaccination process, attendees are asked to bring a printed and completed vaccine registration form.

Those who are due for their second Moderna dose will receive a notification when their appointment is scheduled.

If you're age 60 or older, you can get your vaccine at the Garland Public Health Clinic, located at 206 Carver Drive, without an appointment. 

Walk-ins are welcome on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who is medically unable to come to the clinic or a mass vaccination event can contact the Garland Health Department at 972-205-3900 to make alternative arrangements.

For the latest information on COVID vaccine availability in Garland, visit GarlandTX.gov/COVIDvaccine.

