Garland

Garland Animal Shelter hosts Reading to Pets event on Wednesday

Garland Animal Shelter

The Garland Animal Shelter is inviting kids to make a difference one story at a time during their Reading to Pets event on Wednesday.

According to the animal shelter, the event gives kids a chance to read to shelter pets. This helps to comfort the animals and allows children to build confidence while reading.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The event will take place on March 19 at 4 p.m. at Garland Animal Shelter, located at 1902 State Highway 66.

Spots are limited, so attendees should use this form to sign up!

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The shelter said that due to an overwhelming response, they now have a waiting list for Wednesday's event.

This article tagged under:

Garland
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us