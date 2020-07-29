Garland

Garland Animal Services Seize 22 Dogs, 3 Found Dead in Refrigerator

Garland Animal Services

Garland Animal Services seized 22 dogs, including 3 dogs found dead in a refrigerator while serving a search-and-seizure warrant Monday.

According to Garland Animal Services, they were dispatched to a deceased dog that appeared to be struck by a vehicle, scanned the dog for a microchip to find its owner and contacted the owner, who requested the body.

Upon transporting the body to the owner, Garland Animal Services said there was a strong stench of feces and urine emitting from the residence and a large amount of dogs barking from the residence.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 28

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tarrant County 51 mins ago

3 Tarrant County Detention Officers Arrested For On-Duty Alleged Assault Incident

According to Garland Animal Services, they then made multiple visits trying to work with her but said she was "combative and unwilling to work with us."

Garland Animal Services obtained probable cause to move forward with a search and seize warrant that was executed on Monday, July 27.

The owner of the dogs is not in custody as of Wednesday, Garland Animal Services said.

This article tagged under:

Garlandgarland animal services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us