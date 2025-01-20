Gallery: The inauguration of Donald Trump See photos of the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Published 34 mins ago • Updated 30 mins ago Published 34 mins ago • Updated 30 mins ago President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in today as the 47th president of the United States. Supporters President-elect Donald Trump make their way to the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) Supporters President-elect Donald Trump make their way to the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) The U.S. Capitol Building is seen during sunrise ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) Supporters President-elect Donald Trump await the start of the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) The US Capitol ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo by Brendan McDermid/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images)