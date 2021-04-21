Gallery: President George W. Bush Releases New Book Focused on Immigration

President George W. Bush released a new book this week, "Out of Many, One." It's 43 portraits of immigrants, who came to America for freedom and a better life. President Bush said he wants to "elevate the dialogue" when it comes to immigration reform and with each portrait, share the stories of struggle and perseverance.
President George W. Bush walks with NBC 5 Anchor Meredith Land through his collection of 43 portraits and accompanying stories that exemplify the promise of America and our proud history as a nation of immigrants.
NBC 5 Anchor Meredith Land emcees “A Conversation with Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger” where President George W. Bush and Governor Schwarzenegger discuss the need for comprehensive immigration reform.
NBC 5 Anchor Meredith Land meets with President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.
