Galleria Dallas to host ‘Mean Girls' skate night on Wednesday

The Galleria Dallas is hosting a "Mean Girls"-themed skate night on Wednesday.

The event will include music, a raffle, and some tasty treats ahead of the release of the revamped, musical version of "Mean Girls" this weekend.

Some screenings of the new "Mean Girls" movie will take place in select theaters on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The skate event lasts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and costs $12 per person. Skate rentals cost an additional $5.

Don't forget to wear pink! It is Wednesday, after all!