The Galleria Dallas will be reopening for business on Friday with modified operating hours.

The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Hours will be temporarily modified while a curfew is in place in Dallas.

Businesses were asked to adjust their hours so employees living in the curfew area could have time to get home before the curfew is in effect.