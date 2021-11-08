Galleria Dallas

Galleria Dallas Begins Installation of Christmas Tree

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Galleria Dallas is kicking off the 2021 holiday season with the traditional installation of its Christmas tree.

Crews spent Monday installing the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The tree draws thousands of crowds every year.

It has a massive 95-foot frame and 1,700 branches to fluff.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

princeton isd 57 mins ago

Virtual Book Club Helps Students Improve Reading Scores

Cook Children's Medical Center 2 hours ago

Cook Children's Seeks Donations of Crutches for Children in Recovery

Crews will wrap up the installation by the end of the week.

The tree debuted in 1984 and is four stories tall and towers 95 feet above the ice-skating rink.

This article tagged under:

Galleria DallasChristmasHoliday Seasonchristmas tree
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us