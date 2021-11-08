Galleria Dallas Begins Installation of Christmas Tree

The Galleria Dallas is kicking off the 2021 holiday season with the traditional installation of its Christmas tree.

Crews spent Monday installing the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree.

The tree draws thousands of crowds every year.

It has a massive 95-foot frame and 1,700 branches to fluff.

Crews will wrap up the installation by the end of the week.

The tree debuted in 1984 and is four stories tall and towers 95 feet above the ice-skating rink.