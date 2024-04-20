Gainesville police officer resigns, charged with indecency with a child

A Gainesville Police Department officer has resigned after being charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, according to officials.

Dustin Keith Duncan, who had been with the Gainesville Police Department since May 2020, resigned after being arrested and relieved of duty on Thursday, April 18.

Duncan was later released on bond.

According to the police department, the nature of the offense, and the location where the alleged incident happened, the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

"The cooperation between law enforcement agencies ensures a thorough and impartial examination of the matter," said Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips.

"The Gainesville Police Department reaffirms its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability. Any behavior that violates our code of conduct, the law, and in turn the trust placed in law enforcement officers will not be tolerated."