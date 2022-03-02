Gainesville

Gainesville ISD Releases Statement Following Sexual Assault Allegations

GISD says the safety of their students is a top priority following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a student

By Brandi Smith

NBC 5 News

In a statement released Monday, officials at Gainesville ISD are updating parents after an alleged sexual assault took place between a faculty member and a current Gainsville High School student.

"The safety of our students is our number one priority and we want to assure all parents and students that the District took the report seriously," said Dr. DesMontes Stewart, Ed. D. Superintendent of Schools.

According to GISD, the District administration immediately investigated the report, contacted law enforcement, and notified the parents of the student.

Following the investigation, officials said there was no evidence to support any unlawful or unethical actions by the GISD employee.

Under confidentiality laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the district was unable to release any further details.

