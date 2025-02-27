The Gainesville Independent School District released a timeline and "summary of findings" from its investigation into allegations that bullying at school led to the death of 11-year-old Jocelynn Rojo Carranza who died by suicide earlier this month.

The school district said the school's principal visited Carranza's class on Jan. 30. The class was discussing the topic of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has been conducting arrests across the county.

Superintendent DesMontes Stewart did not say in the statement why the topic was being discussed or whether it was part of the approved curriculum but said Carranza told her principal a student on her school bus had made remarks regarding ICE and deportation to a group of Hispanic students.

The next day, a bus driver confirmed the incident, telling administrators the remarks were directed at a group of Hispanic students and Carranza was not seated with the group but was within earshot. It was found during the investigation that it happened more than once.

The district said it investigated and the student who made the remarks was immediately disciplined and that Carranza appears to have a "positive remainder of the week."

On Feb. 4, the district was informed by a family member that Carranza had been hospitalized due to an accident. She died several days later in the hospital.

Gainesville ISD said that after her death, students came forward to report Carranza and her brother had been bullied. The district said an investigation began on Feb. 6.

The district said the investigation into bullying was concluded on Feb. 12 and that a student was disciplined. Gainesville ISD said it shared the information with Carranza's mother.

The district shared that during student interviews for the bullying investigation, multiple students said Carranza was not only a victim of bullying, but that she confided she'd been "inappropriately touched by a family member" but she asked them not to say anything.

The district said because there are four other school-aged children in the home, Gainesville ISD was legally required to report it to CPS, which the district said is investigating. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told NBC 5 that CPS cases, by state law, are confidential and could not confirm an investigation.

After her death, the district said it learned Carranza shared thoughts of self-harm with a cousin, who allegedly told Carranza's mother, but that information was never shared with the district which would have provided resources and intervention.

The district said in a one-on-one meeting with a school counselor in October Carranza shared concerns about getting into trouble at home and that her siblings called her names, but that she never said anything about being bullied at that time.

Carranza's mother maintains she was never informed her daughter sought counseling or that she was part of a group to help with coping skills.

The district said in the statement released Wednesday that the social-emotional learning (SEL) group, led by a school counselor, helped Carranza and four other female students with coping strategies to manage distressing emotions. The group met twice in October, twice in November and three times in January according to the district.

The district said Carranza's mother signed a permission slip for her to participate. Carranza's mother demands to see the document.

Stewart's statement ends:

"Gainesville ISD takes the safety and well-being of all students, faculty, and staff very seriously.

We remain committed to addressing concerns swiftly and consistently. As a reminder, we ask that if any student sees, hears, or believes that a fellow student may need support, that they promptly alert a staff member or administrator so that appropriate resources can be provided."

NBC 5 reached out to Carranza's mother about the report released Wednesday, she told NBC 5 ""I would rather not talk about this. I have an attorney who I will be talking to about this case."

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.