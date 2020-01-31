Fort Worth ISD’s Oldest Full-Time Employee Celebrates 90th Birthday

Mrs. Gertrude Mitchell was supposed to be surprised by her birthday celebration on Friday, but the 90-year old is still too sharp to get anything past her.

"I don't feel any different than I was when I was 89," Mitchell laughed.

Students and staff at Walton Elementary in Fort Worth gathered in the auditorium for a special program to celebrate Mitchell.

"I love me some Mrs. Mitchell," one former colleague said from the audience. "She's one of a kind!" "I've known Mrs. Mitchell since I was a little girl," said another teacher. "I was a former student here."

Mitchell has taught generations of students in her 45 years working in education. "Yes," 4-year old Jaden said. "She is a great teacher."

"I have to be busy doing something," Mitchell explained. "It's a joy for me to come to school and work with the children."

The students sang to Mitchell and brought her birthday cards and roses. Mitchell thanked them by name, hugging many of them.

"For all the students out there, especially the ones in her class, you guys pay attention to her because you can learn a lot," Mitchell's grandson Travis Hollie told the crowd.

"I hope your birthdays in the future are wrapped in smiles," Mitchell's former principal said before the entire room sang 'Happy Birthday.'