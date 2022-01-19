FWISD's Approves New District Maps Which Will Be Used in Upcoming Special Election

The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education approved new district maps during a special meeting Tuesday and says those maps will be used in an upcoming special election to fill a vacant seat on the board.

The special election will be held on May 7 to fill the seat left vacant by the death of District 4 Trustee Daphne Brookins, who died in November 2021 after contracting COVID-19. The winner of the election will finish her term, which expires in 2025.

The new maps redraw the nine single-member districts and are the first change to the district borders in a decade.

"Every decade, the Fort Worth ISD participates in a redistricting process to guarantee equal voter representation through equal population counts based on the most recent U.S. Census data," the district said in a statement. "During this time, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees’ single-member district boundaries are redrawn to reflect population growth or decline and other demographic changes."

The maps were redrawn after six virtual and in-person public town hall meetings where residents were allowed to ask questions and comment on the redistricting process.

Copies of the redrawn maps will be available soon.