Fort Worth

FWISD Making Some Changes to “Meals to Go” Program

FWISD Building
NBC 5 News

The Fort Worth ISD is making some changes and updates to its "Meals to Go" program that provides breakfast and lunch to children beginning Monday.

Starting Monday, April 6 all "Meals to Go" sites will:

Feed between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. and require one of a variety of forms of identification for each child's meal, only if the child does not accompany the adult.

Acceptable forms of identification include -

  • Student ID Badge
  • Birth certificate
  • Old student report card
  • FWISD letter/email listing children enrolled
  • Meal application approval letter listing children enrolled
  • Government benefit letter listing children (SNAP), TANF, Medicaid, etc.

Additionally, the "Meals To Go" site at Southwest High School will permanently relocate to Woodway Elementary School, 6701 Woodway Drive, Fort Worth.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 2 mins ago

Dallas ISD Robotics Students Put Lessons to Practical Use in COVID-19 Fight

coronavirus 7 mins ago

Collin County Reports 2nd Coronavirus-Related Death

Some date changes will also occur in obervance of the Easter holiday. Meals will not be distributed on Friday, April 10. Instead, "Meals To Go" for Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 will be distributed on Thursday, April 9 at all sites from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthschoolfwisdMEALS TO GO
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us