FWISD Making Some Changes to “Meals to Go” Program

The Fort Worth ISD is making some changes and updates to its "Meals to Go" program that provides breakfast and lunch to children beginning Monday.

Starting Monday, April 6 all "Meals to Go" sites will:

Feed between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. and require one of a variety of forms of identification for each child's meal, only if the child does not accompany the adult.

Acceptable forms of identification include -

Student ID Badge

Birth certificate

Old student report card

FWISD letter/email listing children enrolled

Meal application approval letter listing children enrolled

Government benefit letter listing children (SNAP), TANF, Medicaid, etc.

Additionally, the "Meals To Go" site at Southwest High School will permanently relocate to Woodway Elementary School, 6701 Woodway Drive, Fort Worth.

Some date changes will also occur in obervance of the Easter holiday. Meals will not be distributed on Friday, April 10. Instead, "Meals To Go" for Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 will be distributed on Thursday, April 9 at all sites from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.