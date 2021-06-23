FWISD Helps Students Catch Up on Learning With Summer Launch Program

Fort Worth ISD is beginning its Summer Launch learning program on Wednesday.

According to Fort Worth ISD, more than fourteen thousand students have signed up for this opportunity.

From now until July 22, Summer Launch will allow students in kindergarten through 12th grade to catch up or accelerate their learning and recover credits lost due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Breakfast, lunch, and transportation are provided, Fort Worth ISD said.

"Summer learning in Fort Worth is not just a school district endeavor," Dr. David Saenz, FWISD chief of innovation, said. "We are moving to a holistic city-wide approach that allows for various ways our families can access summer learning that fits their needs."

Summer Launch partners, including Read Fort Worth, Clayton YES, and United Community Centers, are assisting the District in providing high-quality, high-energy learning experiences.

According to Fort Worth ISD, some courses are even putting students in off-campus settings like museums.

"Our Academics team has worked with over 100 summer learning providers to ensure we are aligned around the Fort Worth ISD Literacy Framework," Dr. Saenz said.

Grades K-8 are being taught entirely in person, and every course offering is tied to literacy and math.

At the middle school level, summer learning opportunities will be offered at many campuses. Students who failed two or more math or literacy courses are being given priority.

At the high school level, student who failed two or more STAAR courses, like English 1, English 2, Biology, Algebra, U.S. History, has been invited to participate. Students who failed one STAAR course and another class have also been asked to attend, Fort Worth ISD said.