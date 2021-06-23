Fort Worth

FWISD Helps Students Catch Up on Learning With Summer Launch Program

Thousands of students have enrolled in the learning opportunity

Picture of Fort Worth ISD
NBC 5 News

Fort Worth ISD is beginning its Summer Launch learning program on Wednesday.

According to Fort Worth ISD, more than fourteen thousand students have signed up for this opportunity.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

From now until July 22, Summer Launch will allow students in kindergarten through 12th grade to catch up or accelerate their learning and recover credits lost due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

career fair 2 hours ago

MilitaryX Hosts Event Helping DFW Veterans Get Back to Work

Dallas 3 hours ago

City of Dallas Announces Historic Partnership to Form ‘Real Time Rapid Rehousing Initiative'

Breakfast, lunch, and transportation are provided, Fort Worth ISD said.

"Summer learning in Fort Worth is not just a school district endeavor," Dr. David Saenz, FWISD chief of innovation, said. "We are moving to a holistic city-wide approach that allows for various ways our families can access summer learning that fits their needs."

Summer Launch partners, including Read Fort Worth, Clayton YES, and United Community Centers, are assisting the District in providing high-quality, high-energy learning experiences.

According to Fort Worth ISD, some courses are even putting students in off-campus settings like museums.

"Our Academics team has worked with over 100 summer learning providers to ensure we are aligned around the Fort Worth ISD Literacy Framework," Dr. Saenz said.

Grades K-8 are being taught entirely in person, and every course offering is tied to literacy and math.

At the middle school level, summer learning opportunities will be offered at many campuses. Students who failed two or more math or literacy courses are being given priority.

At the high school level, student who failed two or more STAAR courses, like English 1, English 2, Biology, Algebra, U.S. History, has been invited to participate. Students who failed one STAAR course and another class have also been asked to attend, Fort Worth ISD said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth ISDsummer learning
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us