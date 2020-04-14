FWISD Approves Purchase of Computers for Students

On Tuesday, April 14, the FWISD Board of Education approved purchase of thousands of computer and accessible wireless network for students.

The board ratified the emergency purchase of Chromebook computers and of internet networks.

The district stated that the equipment and accessibility were "urgently needed to provide elementary school families with at least one device per household to support instruction."

"Access to a device is critical for support of the District's Learning at Home initiative during the mandated state and county Covid-19 school closure," said Jerry Moore, FWISD's Chief Academic Officer.

The computer purchase will cost just over $1,194,000, according to the school district.