FWD Airport and Fried Air: North Texas Companies Take Part in April Fools' Day Fun

It's April Fools' Day, a day devoted to pranks and jokes. This year, several companies in North Texas are joining in on the fun.

The State Fair of Texas sent a news release Friday morning announcing that a new fried food would debut at the 2022 State Fair.

"We’re thrilled to announce a new collaboration with the iconic Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs – debuting at the 2022 State Fair of Texas will be the new food, Deep Fried Air," the State Fair of Texas said in the news release.

Fair officials went on to say that they were "blown away by this new concoction."

“When we participate in events outside of the Fairgrounds, we hear the occasional comment that ‘something is missing’ in our Corny Dogs," the Fletcher family said. "We realized that the air at Fair Park is the magic ingredient in Dogs made during the State Fair of Texas, so we created this new product with air collected from our stand located in Big Tex Circle, right at the feet of where Big Tex stands!”

The concoction is supposedly made by battering air with Fletcher’s trademarked secret Corny Dog mix, and it is then served on a stick.

"This new food is deliciously crunchy on the outside and full of hot, steamy air on the inside," the State Fair of Texas said.

These silly new treats weren't the only things full of hot air. The State Fair of Texas went on to say that the new menu item is gilt-free and perfect for people from all walks of life, including vegans and vegetarians.

Another April Fools' Day prank played on North Texans came from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The airport said in a tweet that it had decided to "give Fort Worth its well-deserved top billing" after nearly five decades.

Starting April 1, the airport said it would be called the Fort Worth Dallas International Airport, or FWD.

"We are a forward-thinking airport, with a FWD-looking name!" the airport said in a tweet.

The tweet was accompanied by a photoshopped image of a sign outside the airport displaying the new name and call letters.

The City of Fort Worth responded to the airport's tweet with a gif expressing its excitement.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, however, was not amused by the airport's prank.

Not really funny.😐 — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) April 1, 2022

Two hours later, the airport again took to Twitter to let followers know that the name change was, in fact, a prank.

Oh, by the way #AprilFools 😉 — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) April 1, 2022

April Fools' Day is not over yet!

We will update this story with more North Texas April Fools' Day jokes as they appear. Check back for the latest developments.