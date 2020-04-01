YMCA

FW YMCA Launches Free Grab & Go Meals for Families

YMCA-FW

The YMCA of Fort Worth is partnering with local vendors to provide free Grab & Go meals to families in Tarrant, Hood and Johnson counties to help those affected due to coronavirus and the COVID-19 crisis.

Meals are available for pick up 5 days a week, Monday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The meals are available at 9 locations:

  • Amon G. Carter, Jr. Downtown YMCA, 512 Lamar Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
  • Community Center YMCA, 1899 Winscott Road, Benbrook, TX 76126
  • YMCA, 1500 Sandy Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
  • William M. McDonald YMCA, 2701 Moresby Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
  • YMCA Sports Complex, 4320 Altamesa Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76133
  • Hood County YMCA, 1475 James Road, Granbury, TX 76049
  • Joshua Community YMCA, 1009 Joshua Station, Blvd Joshua, TX 76058
  • Elkins Elementary School, 7250 School Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179
  • Remington Point Elementary School, 6000 Old Decatur Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth branches are temporarily closed for traditional health and wellness activities due to the COVID-19 public health mandates by city, county and state authorities, but the facilities now support the community by providing for meals for families with children 18 years or younger.

"For over 130 years, the YMCA has served the ever-changing needs of our local community. Today is no different as we continue to find ways to support Fort Worth, Benbrook and surrounding counties by partnering with local organizations to provide grab-and-go meals at our branches," said Tony Shuman, President and CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth.

The meals come complete with protein, fruit or vegetable, snacks and more.

