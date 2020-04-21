FW Police Looking for Men Caught Using Stolen Cards at Walmart

Fort Worth police are looking for two men who were caught on surveillance video using stolen credit cards at a Walmart.

On Friday, April 3, at approximately 6:15 p.m. an unidentified person entered through an open garage and stole a purse from an unlocked car.

The credit cards from the stolen purse were later used at the Walmart on Renaissance Square.

The two men were seen on store surveillance buying items with the stolen credit cards.

The men are described as a white male and black male.

The suspects were driving a 4-door SUV, possibly a Buick Enclave.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4714.