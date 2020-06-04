FW Officers Pray, Reflect As First of 3 Floyd Memorials Are Held

Across Fort Worth, police officers joined together in a moment of prayer and reflection Thursday as protests continue seeking justice for George Floyd.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests nationwide, including Fort Worth. The demonstrations came after the release of a widely-circulated video showing ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin firmly pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as he pleaded for air.

Prosecutors have since elevated charges for Chauvin from third-degree murder to second-degree murder, while three other officers are now also facing charges.

On Thursday afternoon, officers in Fort Worth joined together in various locations for moments of prayer and silence while some took a knee. It was done at 1 p.m. to coincide with the first of three memorials for Floyd, which started in Minneapolis on Thursday

Officer Tracy Carter with the Fort Worth Police Department said Thursday, the department hears the protesters’ call for change and justice.

“It’s hard for me to get words out, because I feel all kinds of things as a police officer, as a man, as a father,” Carter said. “I just feel all kinds of things.”

On the issue of change, Carter said the department was working toward that every day. He specifically pointed to community members, which they have brought in to speak with their recruiting classes.

“People think officers don’t have emotions. We have emotions,” Carter said. “We see things that some people can’t fathom, but we come every day. We do a job. We come to support our community. We’re from our community, most of us. We want to see our community be successful.”

Memorial services Floyd began in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon and will retrace his path to North Carolina and Houston.