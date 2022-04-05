drone delivery

Futuristic Drone Delieveries Arrive this Week in Little Elm and Frisco

North Texans will help decide whether drone delivery from Walgreens and Google’s Wing is a valued new convenience or a novelty. 

By Brandi Smith

Sam Dean, The Dallas Morning News

Have you ever wished a couple of pints of Blue Bell could just drop from the sky while you’re hanging out by the pool? Well, wish granted starting Thursday for tens of thousands of households in Frisco and Little Elm.

Store deliveries by drone are no longer a futuristic idea. North Texas residents will be among the first to decide whether drones will end up being key links in the on-demand economy.

Walgreens and Wing, a drone delivery company owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will start their partnership in North Texas this week. There’s no charge for delivery, and all items are priced the same as in the store.

