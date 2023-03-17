Funerals Friday and Saturday for Children Killed in Italy, Texas

Funeral services are Friday and Saturday for the three siblings from Italy, Texas who were murdered earlier this March, allegedly at the hands of their own mother.

Shamaiya Hall, 25, is charged with three counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the March 3 stabbings of her five young children.

Court records show that Hall lost custody of the children as the result of a drug investigation and that the kids had been placed with a relative in Italy.

On Friday, March 3 an investigator with Texas Child Protective Services made an unannounced visit to the house and found Hall there with the kids, in violation of the custody order.

When that investigator attempted to take the children from the home, Hall locked the door and stabbed all five of them, according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department.

The three oldest children – Legend Chappell, 6, and twin sister and brother Alayiah and Ayden Martin, 5 – were killed in the incident. A boy, 4, and a girl, 13 months, were wounded and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Eternal Rest Funeral Home in DeSoto is handling the funeral services for the children. The funeral for the twins, Alayiah and Ayden, will take place on Friday, and the funeral for Legend will be on Saturday.