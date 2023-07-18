Funeral Wednesday for former Dallas Chief of Police David Kunkle

A funeral for former Dallas Police Chief David Kunkle will be held Wednesday morning.

Kunkle was in law enforcement for nearly 40 years and during that time was the chief of police in three North Texas cities, Dallas, Arlington and Grand Prairie. He was the chief in Dallas for six years before he retired in 2010.

Kunkle died July 14 after being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, his family confirmed. He was 72.

The former chief spoke about his diagnosis during a visit to Arlington in 2021.

The funeral will be held at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home at 7405 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas. It will begin at 10 a.m. The funeral home will have limited seating, but the service will be streamed live in the player at the top of this page.

There will also be a procession prior to the service. The procession will start from Wolf Street to McKinnon Street, McKinnon to the Dallas North Tollway, the Dallas North Tollway to Northwest Highway, to the funeral home located at 7405 Northwest Highway, officials say.