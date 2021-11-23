Funeral To Be Held in Dallas for 9-Year-Old Astroworld Festival Victim

Funeral services will be held in Dallas on Tuesday morning for 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who was the youngest person killed in the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Blount, who is from Tyler, will be remembered in a public service at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church on Westmoreland Road in southern Dallas.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Blount was attending the Houston music festival on Friday, Nov. 5 with his father, Treston Blount.

Treston Blount wrote in a post on a GoFundMe page set up to help cover medical expenses that his son, Ezra, was on his shoulders as they waited for Drake to perform when the crowd began to push.

"I began to be crushed until I couldn't breathe. I passed out and I woke up my son was gone," Treston Blount wrote.

Ezra Blount was hospitalized in a medically induced coma for more than a week before succumbing to the injuries on Nov. 14, making him the 10th and the youngest person to die in the incident.

The Blount family is among many who have filed lawsuits in the wake of the tragedy that saw hundreds of people hurt during a surge in the crowd of people who were pressing toward the stage in Houston.