Funeral Tuesday for slain Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza

Jacob Candanoza's memorial is being held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lakepoint Church in Rockwall.

Family, friends and loved ones gathered Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza.

Candanoza's public memorial was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lakepoint Church in Rockwall before a private burial with family members.

Candanoza was shot and killed during a traffic stop late Sunday night, Dec. 8. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the suspect fired several shots at Candanoza from a close distance before driving away in his pickup truck. Terrell police said Candanoza was able to report the man's license plate information and he was taken into custody hours later.

Since Candanoza's death, several community vigils and events have been held to support the slain officer's family. Candanoza is survived by his wife and 5-year-old daughter, his mother and father, six siblings, and his grandparents and many extended family members.

Family and friends of fallen Terrell police officer gather to celebrate his life. NBC 5's Larry Collins has the details. 

The city of Terrell's administrative offices and the animal control and adoption center are closed Tuesday so that staff can attend his memorial.

A benefit and silent auction supporting his family will be held Tuesday night from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Mariachi Mexican Bar & Grill in Terrell. A car show will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Shops at Terrell, with all funds going to Candanoza's family.

