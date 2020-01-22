Funeral Set for 16-Year-Old Who Died From Flu-Related Complications

The funeral for a 16-year-old girl who died from flu-related complications is set for Wednesday in Dallas.

Teresa "Reese" Termulo died Jan. 10 and was the 10th person to die from flu-related symptoms in the 2019-20 season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 6306 Kenwood Ave. To celebrate Reese’s life, her family has requested people wear pink (Reese’s favorite color) to the service.

Reese was a junior at Bishop Lynch High where she was a dancer on the drill team.

"Everyone at Bishop Lynch spoke so highly of her all the time and her teammates absolutely loved her. That's hard," said Motion Dance Studio Owner Carolyn Lang. "It's hard, especially when they're so young. Her heart, her drive; you know she was going to achieve great things."

Bishop Lynch issued the following statement to NBC 5 last week.

“It is with profound heartbreak and sadness that we confirm the devastating news of the passing of one of our Bishop Lynch High School juniors, Teresa 'Reese' Termulo. Reese passed away Jan. 10, 2020. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, classmates, and teachers of this beloved student.”

Health officials reiterated the importance of getting a flu shot, and said it's not too late to get one.

DCCHS will provide free flu shots for adults and children Thursday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 25. Click here for more information.