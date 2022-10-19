Dallas

Funeral Services Wednesday for Dallas Police Officer Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

Officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was killed last week by a driver who has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

By Ben Russell

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Funeral services are set for Wednesday for a Dallas police officer who was killed last week in a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

Officer Jacob Arellano, 25, had been with the Dallas Police Department for the last three years.

A public service is set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Richardson. Officer Arellano will be laid to rest on Friday in his hometown of El Paso.

"This is a tragedy for our department," Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said last Wednesday when he publicly announced the death of Officer Arellano.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Jacob Arellano was in the middle lane of Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard when a driver in a sedan headed northbound in the southbound lanes crashed into Arellano's SUV.

Arellano was in uniform and driving to work for his first watch shift in the Northwest patrol division.

The driver in the other vehicle, Mayra Rebollar, 31, remains in the hospital and has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Officer Arellano leaves behind a fiancé and a young son, as well as a twin brother, Joshua, who is also a Dallas police officer.

