Carrollton Officer Killed in the Line of Duty Honored and Remembered Thursday

Loved ones, friends, and colleagues from across the country gathered Thursday to say their final goodbyes to Carrollton Police Officer Steve Nothem, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The funeral was held at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. The funeral was not streamed live online at the request of the family. A private procession and burial followed.

A public visitation was held Wednesday night at Stonebriar Funeral Home. Last week, a candlelight vigil was held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Carrollton Amphitheater.

The Marine veteran, son, brother, husband, and father of four was killed while assisting another officer during a DWI Investigation on the George Bush Turnpike.

Carrollton Police said Nothem was sitting inside his squad car when 82-year-old Philip Parker crashed into the patrol unit. Parker died at the scene.

A neighbor told NBC 5 that Parker was on his way to the airport to pick up a relative. Police do not believe alcohol was involved but said the investigation is underway.

Tributes for the fallen officer continued to grow outside the Carrollton Police Department where a squad car is parked alongside a large picture of Nothem.

The officer's father told NBC 5 that his son always, "defended the underdog" and loved to serve his country and community.

"He was passionate about it, it wasn't just a job for him," said Nothem's father, Steven Nothem.