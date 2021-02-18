Funeral Plans Set for Longtime All Saints Pastor, Fort Worth's Father Stephen Jasso

The funeral for the longtime pastor of All Saints Catholic Church, Father Stephen Jasso, will be held this Sunday.

Jasso died at about 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 after a long battle with ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, for several years.

Father Manuel Holguin, pastor of All Saints, will conduct The Rite for Funerals on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, Feb. 22, Jasso will lie in repose from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. in All Saints Catholic Church.

A Vigil for Father Jasso will be held at 7 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church with Bishop Michael Olson.

Then three eulogies will be given: One by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, one by former Fort Worth City Councilman Sal Espino, and one by Madison Perales, a 23-year-old alumna of All Saints Catholic School, of Nolan Catholic High School, and of St. Mary's University in San Antonio.

The Mariachi Mexicanisimo, a North Side Fort Worth mariachi group with whom Jasso had a close relationship, will then perform.

The public is welcome to attend the above events, but must adhere to common social distancing requirements and wear a mask along with other required diocesan protocols.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Jasso's funeral Mass will be at noon in All Saints Catholic Church.

At the conclusion of his funeral, Jasso will be buried in his hometown of Waco.