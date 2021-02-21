Funeral for Officer Fatally Struck by Suspected Intoxicated Driver to Be Held Monday

Funeral for services for a Dallas police officer fatally struck by a suspected intoxicated driver earlier this month will be held Monday in Plano.

Dallas police Ofc. Mitchell Penton was responding to a crash on North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane at about 1:45 a.m. Feb. 13 when a vehicle struck the back of Penton's squad car and pushed it into the officer.

Penton was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Tragic night for us. This, a small sign of respect and admiration for a fallen brother and his family. Thank you to all Fire/EMS and to Baylor Medical Center for your tireless efforts. Rest easy, hero. We’ll take it from here. pic.twitter.com/Dxu0AO06a8 — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 13, 2021

The funeral for Penton will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Prestonwood Baptist Church at 6801 W. Park Boulevard in Plano.

Masks will be mandatory and COVID-19 protocols will be in place, according to the Dallas Police Department.